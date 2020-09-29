Kagiso Rabada is possibly the best fast bowler on display in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 so far, and its no wonder that he is always in the thick of things for Delhi Capitals as the team celebrates two wins out of two matches played. SunRisers Hyderabad are possibly as far away from the euphoria as any team can be, scraping the bottom of the barrel with no points from an equal number of matches. But one of their brighter points has been Jonny Bairstow, who has tried to keep the side afloat, especially as the rest of the batting, especially skipper David Warner, has been floundering.

So, when Rabada and Bairstow meet on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, it will surely be a key encounter as the new-ball bowler would like to continue with his good work while the English wicketkeeper-batsman would surely like to trump the South African.

Rabada has five wickets from two matches in IPL 2020 and also bowled three crucial deliveries in the Super Over win over Kings XI Punjab. He has claimed 36 wickets from 20 matches at an economy of 7.99 and has two four-wicket hauls.

Promoted

Bairstow, on the other hand, has played only 12 IPL matches, this being his second season, but already has 511 runs with a century and three fifties, and a strike rate of 152.08. Champagne stats, those.

Both are young to IPL cricket and have bright futures. Tuesday should see quite a face-off between two top exponents of their ware.