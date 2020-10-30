A batting masterclass by Suryakumar Yadav, which sent a definite message to the Team India selection panel and also sealed a qualification for Mumbai Indians, have made sure that now there are three slots left to fight for. Delhi Capitals, on the verge of the gateway to the qualifiers, would dearly love to get their winning mojo back and join MI in a top-two finish on the IPL 2020 Points Table, and for that, they will have to claim those elusive points, not just here but also in their next match. Mumbai Indians would like to add more points and ensure no one touches their claim to the top position.

DC have struggled off late and there is no other way to say it. A team that was on top of the table for quite a while now has suffered three straight losses and losing form at the critical time is the last thing skipper Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting would want.

The bowling, which was unassailable till not so long ago, has conceded 219, 194 and 167 in the last three matches, the misery being completed against SunRisers Hyderabad with the unassuming Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner and Manish Pandey destroying the bowling.

The batting didn't even go to the party. Delhi lost by 88 runs.

Mumbai Indians were a sea apart. While they did lose big against Rajasthan Royals, MI came back to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore with relative ease, with Yadav presenting all with one of the most refined batting performances of IPL 2020 after Jasprit Bumrah's great bowling spell.

That win gave Mumbai Indians 16 points and with Kolkata Knight Riders losing out to Chennai Super Kings on Thursday night ensuring that only three more teams can now go to 16 points and beyond, ensuring the Mumbai side's qualification.

Delhi Capitals can get to 18 point still and that must be their target, needing them to win both their remaining matches, against MI and then RCB.

Delhi have not done themselves any favours at all and would be desperately hoping that they stay afloat and alive to battle it out in the qualifiers. IPL 2020 has shown that nothing is certain and no one know that more than DC.