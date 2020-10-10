It is not often that you see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the kind of situation that they find themselves in during IPL 2020. With four losses out of five matches, CSK are in the lower half of the table and skipper MS Dhoni too is reflecting the side's poor fortunes, as his own figures too are dipping with the team's. His dismissal in the last match, bowled while playing across the line will surely interest wily Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who will be critical to his team's bowling effort when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Chahal has been at the forefront of the RCB bowling, with eight wickets from five matches at the rate of 7.57. His has two three-wicket hauls in the current tournament and over the years, the leggie has claimed 108 wickets from 89 matches at an economy of 7.77.

Dhoni's figures in IPL, like all formats, are something to dream about for most other players. The CSK superstar has played a total of 196 matches, the most by anyone in IPL history, to score 4534 runs at a strike rate of 137.64, a little surprising, considering the impact he has had on the game.

But IPL 2020 has not been kind so far. With only 102 runs from six matches, and a strike rate of 129,11, Dhoni definitely looks mortal, and the opposition bowlers are tentatively closing in.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com