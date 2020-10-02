While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been struggling to find their footing in IPL 2020, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) aren't much better off either. Both have won one match apiece and while CSK are last on the table, SRH are just one step up, that too by just run-rate. If there has been one man from either side who has been steady, it is South African opener Faf du Plessis. Without him, CSK could possibly be in an even worse situation in terms of run-rate. On the other side, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH's pace spearhead who is expected to lead the franchise bowling, has been inconsistent, but seemed to be finding his rhythm during his side's win over Delhi Capitals.

Du Plessis has played all three matches for CSK so far, with 173 runs in his kitty at the strike rate of 149.13. Overall, the South African has played 74 IPL matches to garner 2,026 runs with 14 half-centuries, at a strike rate of 128.39.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar too has featured in all three SRH matches, and went wicketless in the first two games before coming good with returns of 2/25 against Delhi Capitals.

Overall, Bhuvneshwar has been in the thick of things. He has played 120 matches in IPL so far, with 135 wickets to his credit at an economy rate of 7.24.

With both sides needing reassurance and wins, the key players will be vital. So, a face-off between Du Plessis and Bhuvneshwar could well decide the tone of the match.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com.