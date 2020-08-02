Harbhajan Singh, veteran India and Chennai Super Kings off-spinner, became the second player after Suresh Raina to opt out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League on Friday. Harbhajan took to Twitter to reveal that he will not be featuring in this year's IPL due to personal reasons. The off-spinner said these are difficult times with coronavirus cases rapidly increasing in the country and urged his fans to give him some privacy as he looks to spend time with his family.

"Dear Friends I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind," Harbhajan tweeted.

The 13th edition of the IPL was moved out of India due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

The three-time IPL champions landed in the United Arab Emirates on August 21 along with the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK held a brief training camp in Chennai before leaving for the UAE and were the only team to do so.

Last week, 13 members of the CSK camp tested positive for coronavirus.

The Chennai-based franchise's training was delayed due to the confirmed COVID-19 cases within their camp.

The IPL 2020 is set to kick off on September 19 and the final of the cash-rich league will be played on November 10.

All the matches will be played across three venues in the UAE -- Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.