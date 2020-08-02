Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to personal reasons. Harbhajan Singh conveyed his decision to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. He became the second CSK player after Suresh Raina to withdraw his name from this year's IPL, citing personal reasons. While Raina had returned home after travelling with the team to the UAE, Harbhajan had remained in India. The development comes on the back of some positive news for the Chennai franchise.

On Thursday night, NDTV sources had revealed that all CSK players, barring the two earlier positive cases, had tested negative for coronavirus in a follow-up test. The two infected players will undergo a COVID-19 test after completing a 14-day quarantine period.

As per sources, the CSK contingent, who are yet to begin training after reaching the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are set to hold a session today.

Last week, 13 members of the CSK squad had tested positive for the coronavirus.

CSK's training was delayed due to the confirmed COVID-19 results within their camp.

All other teams have started training for the 13th edition of the IPL except CSK. The three-time IPL champions had arrived in the UAE along with defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on August 21.

Promoted

The MS Dhoni-led CSK held a brief training camp in Chennai before leaving for the UAE and were the only team to do so.

Raina, a mainstay in the CSK setup, has already returned to India citing personal reasons. However, in a recent interview to NDTV, the left-handed batsman mentioned that fans might see him in the IPL 2020.