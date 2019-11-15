 
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Release 6 Indian, 3 Overseas Players Ahead Of Auction

Updated: 15 November 2019 18:55 IST

The players who have been traded to other teams include Sherfane Rutherford, Jagadeesha Suchith, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande.

Delhi Capitals have retained their opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. © BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, on Friday announced that they have released six Indian and three overseas players, apart from trading a number of players to other IPL teams. Under the leadership of young Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals did well in IPL 2019 and finished third in the league stage. The players who have been traded to other teams include Sherfane Rutherford, Jagadeesha Suchith, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande. While Sherfane Rutherford and Trent Boult moved to four-time champions Mumbai Indians, Jagadeesha Suchith went to Kings XI Punjab. Promising leg-spinners Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande both will ply their trade for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

"At Delhi Capitals, we have always believed that the core of the team has to include Indian players. The last few years we have had a lot of youngsters who have added a lot of exuberance, and last year we were successful in bringing in some experienced players like Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma. This year also we have added two highly experienced and seasoned performers in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. Both are match winners, and have years of experience at this level. We do believe that we have retained players who make our side a very formidable one going into the next season, and we will only get stronger and better from hereon," said Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra in a press release.

Delhi Capitals retained players: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane

Delhi Capitals released players: Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro

Highlights
  • Delhi Capitals released 6 Indian and 3 overseas players ahead of IPL 2020
  • Delhi Capitals also traded a number of players to other IPL teams
  • Delhi Capitals traded Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians
