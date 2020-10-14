DC vs RR IPL 2020 Match Highlights: Delhi Capitals Hold Their Nerve To Beat Rajasthan Royals By 13 Runs
DC vs RR IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs, with the win propelling them to the top of the points table.
Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 13 runs in the 30th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat. Opener Shikhar Dhawan and Iyer scored half-centuries to help the side post a total of 161 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis failed to make their presence felt, with the latter's failure catching fans by surprise following his excellent performances in the ongoing edition. English pacer Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for RR, accounting for three wickets. The chase began on an exciting note, with openers Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes smashing the ball to all corners of the ground. However, Buttler's dismissal helped the DC bowlers make a comeback in the game, which they took full advantage of. Pacers Anrich Nortje and Tushar Deshpande accounted for two wickets apiece, with RR restricted to 148. (SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 30 Highlights Between Delhi Capitals And Rajasthan Royals, Straight From The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
- 23:12 (IST)Delhi Capitals back to winning waysDelhi Capitals are back to winning ways, following victory by a margin of 13 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Tushar Deshpande accounted for the dismissal of Shreyas Gopal off the final delivery, with Lalit Yadav completing a sitter.
A brilliant win here for the @DelhiCapitals as they beat #RR by 13 runs in Match 30 of #Dream11IPL.#DCvRR pic.twitter.com/jgF35MrnZR— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 14, 2020
- 23:09 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Shreyas Gopal who gets four runs, following a shot down to third man.
- 23:08 (IST)Superb fielding by Ajinkya RahaneAjinkya Rahane saves a certain six following an excellent effort close to the boundary ropes, chucking the ball back in astutely.
- 23:06 (IST)RR need 22 runs from 6 deliveriesTushar Deshpande will bowl the final over of the innings, with Rahul Tewatia on strike for the first ball.
- 23:02 (IST)WICKET! Jofra Archer c Ajinkya Rahane b Kagiso Rabada 1 (3)Jofra Archer departs for 1 run off 3 deliveries, as Archer slices the ball to Ajinkya Rahane at point. Shreyas Gopal is the new man in.
- 22:59 (IST)RR need 25 runs off 12 deliveriesKagiso Rabada to bowl the 19th over of the innings, with Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia the batsmen for Rajasthan Royals.
- 22:54 (IST)WICKET! Robin Uthappa b Anrich Nortje 32 (27)Robin Uthappa departs for 32, following a fine yorker from Anrich Nortje which goes on to hit the stumps at great speed, with Uthappa left in no position to negotiate the delivery. Jofra Archer is the new man in.
Cometh the hour, cometh Nortje! Brilliant ball! Uthappa is clean bowled.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 14, 2020
Live - https://t.co/5ag4o54mV7 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/PZ1u0YqsTK
- 22:49 (IST)FOUR!Fine boundary by Rahul Tewatia who ramps a short delivery from Kagiso Rabada, over the keeper.
- 22:45 (IST)Tidy bowling from DCRR now need 37 runs from 24 deliveries, following two fine overs by Tushar Deshpande and Ravichandran Ashwin with the latter conceding only two runs.
- 22:37 (IST)RR need 47 runs from 36 deliveriesRobin Uthappa and Rahul Tewatia are the batsmen at the crease for RR, with 47 runs needed off 36 deliveries.
- 22:33 (IST)FOUR!Third boundary of the innings for Robin Uthappa who plays an excellent reverse-sweep to get some quick runs down to third man.
- 22:31 (IST)WICKET! Riyan Parag run out (Axar Patel) 1 (2)Riyan Parag departs for 1 run off 2 deliveries, following poor communication with Robin Uthappa. Patel accounted for the dismissal of Parag with a direct hit, catching him short of his crease. Rahul Tewatia is the new man in.
- 22:29 (IST)SIX!First six of the innings for Robin Uthappa, following a top-edge with the ball flying away over fine leg.
- 22:26 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Robin Uthappa, who gets a boundary down to deep backward point.
- 22:23 (IST)WICKET! Sanju Samson b Axar Patel 25 (18)Sanju Samson departs for 25 runs off 18 deliveries, following a fine delivery by Axar Patel which Samson edged back to the stumps. Riyan Parag is the new man in.
Axar roars. #DC fighting back!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 14, 2020
Samson departs for 25.
Live - https://t.co/5ag4o54mV7 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/QTwFJUhSdo
- 22:21 (IST)FOUR!Robin Uthappa gets his first boundary of the innings following a free-hit, with the ball hitting the boundary ropes at fine leg following a thick inside edge.
- 22:13 (IST)WICKET! Ben Stokes c Lalit Yadav b Tushar Deshpande 41 (35)Ben Stokes was dismissed for 41 runs off 36 deliveries, after being deceived by a slower delivery, handing a simple catch to Lalit Yadav at long-on. Robin Uthappa is the new man in.
What a wicket to get on debut! Deshpande gets the dangerous Stokes and #DelhiCapitals needed that.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 14, 2020
Live - https://t.co/5ag4o54mV7 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/uwF1cQaihd
- 22:08 (IST)SIX!Sanju Samson gets his second six of the innings, following a very short delivery which Samson smashed with great strength into the stands.
- 22:07 (IST)FOUR!Excellent boundary by Ben Stokes, who clears short third man with some decent timing following a reverse hit.
- 22:03 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Ben Stokes, who takes advantage of a short delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin, to direct the ball behind square leg.
- 21:58 (IST)SIX!Excellent six by Sanju Samson, who steps out, making room, hitting the ball straight down the ground.
- 21:53 (IST)FOUR!Boundary for Ben Stokes, who pulls the ball astutely through mid-wicket.
- 21:45 (IST)WICKET! Steve Smith c&b Ravichandran Ashwin 1 (4)Steve Smith departs for 1 run off 4 deliveries, following a return catch back to Ravichandran Ashwin. Sanju Samson is the new man in.
- 21:43 (IST)WICKET! Jos Buttler b Anrich Nortje 22 (9)Jos Buttler departs for 22 runs off 9 deliveries, following a fast and accurate delivery from Anrich Nortje which Buttler failed to negotiate, with the ball going on to hit the stumps. Steve Smith is the new man in.
Buttler and Smith depart in quick succession. Nortje and Ashwin strike.#RR two down https://t.co/5ag4o54mV7 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/9gGMqXn5ss— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 14, 2020
- 21:40 (IST)FOUR!Another boundary for Jos Buttler, who walks across getting another boundary to fine leg with a scoop.
- 21:38 (IST)FOUR!Buttler continues to attack, taking full advantage of the powerplay with a fantastic shot down to fine leg.
- 21:36 (IST)SIX!Buttler gets his first six of the innings, hitting the delivery over long-on into the stands astutely.
- 21:35 (IST)RR off to strong startRR are off to a strong start, with 21 runs off the first two overs of the innings. Buttler and Stokes are looking extremely confident at the crease.
- 21:33 (IST)FOUR!Third boundary of the innings for Ben Stokes, who punches the ball past the fielder at short cover.
- 21:32 (IST)FOUR!Second boundary for Ben Stokes, who smashes the ball through the off-side following a length delivery bowled outside-off.
- 21:29 (IST)FOUR!Jos Buttler gets a boundary himself, directing the ball astutely to deep extra cover.
- 21:28 (IST)FOUR!Ben Stokes gets his opening boundary of the chase from the first ball of the innings, clipping away off the feet through square leg. Stokes is opening the innings alongside Jos Butter, with Kagiso Rabada bowling the opening over.
- 21:17 (IST)RR need 162 runs to winRR need 162 runs to win, as DC finish their innings with a score of 161/7 in 20 overs. The Delhi-based franchise lost a wicket off the final delivery of the innings, as Axar Patel attempted to get some runs off a wide delivery without proper contact, resulting in an outside edge being taken near short third man.
Two wickets in the final over by Unadkat as @rajasthanroyals restrict #DelhiCapitals to a total of 161/7 on the board.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 14, 2020
Scorecard - https://t.co/5ag4o54mV7 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/xzcGqLtSff
- 21:11 (IST)FOUR!Axar Patel gets a much-needed boundary, smacking the ball over extra cover.
- 21:10 (IST)WICKET! Alex Carey c Jofra Archer b Jaydev Unadkat 14 (13)Alex Carey departs for 14 runs off 13 deliveries following a slow delivery by Unadkat, which Carey hit straight to Jofra Archer at long-off. Ravichandran Ashwin is the new man in.
- 21:08 (IST)WICKET! Marcus Stoinis c Rahul Tewatia b Jofra Archer 18 (19)Marcus Stoinis departs for 18 runs off 19 deliveries, hitting the ball straight to Rahul Tripathi off the final delivery of Jofra Archer's spell. 3 wickets for Archer. Axar Patel is the new man in.
- 21:01 (IST)Shreyas Iyer completes 1000 runs in IPL as captainDC skipper Shreyas Iyer completed 1000 runs in the IPL as a captain, during the course of his half-century.
1000 runs and counting as Captain for @ShreyasIyer15 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/BA3Qdfbtny— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 14, 2020
- 20:57 (IST)SIX!Alex Carey gets his first six of the innings, using Jofra Archer's pace to cut the ball over backward point.
- 20:52 (IST)WICKET! Shreyas Iyer c Jofra Archer b Karthik Tyagi 53 (43)Shreyas Iyer departs for 53 runs off 43 deliveries, as he hits a shot right off the cue-end, skieng it in front of long-off with Jofra Archer completing the catch. Alex Carey is the new man in.
Safe as houses, Jofra Archer.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 14, 2020
Shreyas Iyer departs for 53.
Live - https://t.co/5ag4o54mV7 #Dream11IPL #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/IP6qPE87el