Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 13 runs in the 30th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat. Opener Shikhar Dhawan and Iyer scored half-centuries to help the side post a total of 161 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis failed to make their presence felt, with the latter's failure catching fans by surprise following his excellent performances in the ongoing edition. English pacer Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for RR, accounting for three wickets. The chase began on an exciting note, with openers Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes smashing the ball to all corners of the ground. However, Buttler's dismissal helped the DC bowlers make a comeback in the game, which they took full advantage of. Pacers Anrich Nortje and Tushar Deshpande accounted for two wickets apiece, with RR restricted to 148. (SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 30 Highlights Between Delhi Capitals And Rajasthan Royals, Straight From The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai