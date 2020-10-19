Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are placed seventh and eighth respectively on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table and will play for survival in the league when they face off on Monday in Abu Dhabi. Both teams come into this contest after having tasted defeat in their last outings and will be desperate for a win. CSK have three of their top four batsmen in Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu firing for them while Rajasthan saw opener Robin Uthappa and captain Steven Smith find some form in their last match. Here are the players you could pick in your fantasy XI.

Top IPL 2020 Fantasy picks for CSK vs RR match:

Jos Buttler (Credits – 9.5): Buttler is striking the ball at 143.28 which is relatively high on slow wickets in the UAE. Although he has scored only one half-century and 192 runs from eight matches, the wicket-keeper batsman can be backed to score heavily once he gets his eye in. Scores of 24, 22, 16 and 13 in his last four innings show that he has been getting the starts alright. It is just a matter of converting them into big scores.

Faf du Plessis (Credits – 10.5): The South African batsman has been the highest scorer for CSK this season with 365 runs at 52.14 and a strike rate of 142.57 with four fifties. He is the third highest scorer overall in IPL 2020 and forged a successful opening partnership with Shane Watson before CSK decided to promote Sam Curran to the opener's slot.

Steven Smith (Credits – 9): The Rajasthan skipper hit form with a half-century in his last innings and can be backed to score when put under pressure. Rajasthan find themselves in a position from where they will have to win every game to have a chance at the playoffs and there couldn't be anyone better than the captain to make sure that the team gets there through the sheer weight of his runs – he has 220 runs from nine matches.

Rahul Tewatia (Credits – 9.5): Tewatia has been the find of the season for Rajasthan as his contributions with bat and ball have been crucial to the team's success in the tournament. He has been part of two match-winning partnerships and has scored more runs than Smith despite batting in the lower middle order. He has 222 runs from nine games at a strike rate of 145.09 and six wickets at an economy rate of 7.81.

Deepak Chahar (Credits – 8.5): Chahar has the ability to swing the ball both ways and returned with economical figures of 1/31 against Rajasthan the last time these two teams played. Overall, he has eight wickets from nine matches at a decent economy rate of 7.41. He can be backed to pick up wickets with the new ball.