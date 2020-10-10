Chennai Super Kings (CSK), last season's runners-up, will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 25th match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the clash expected to be an exciting one. CSK have won two matches out of six league matches so far. The Chennai-based franchise came close to winning the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but failed to get across the finishing line. RCB have recorded three wins in five matches so far. The Bangalore-based franchise was defeated by a sizeable margin of 59 runs, in their previous league match against Delhi Capitals (DC). (LIVE SCORECARD)

