CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore Face-Off In Southern Derby
CSK vs RCB IPL live score 2020: Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed sixth and fifth on the points table respectively.
CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 Score: Chennai Super Kings enjoy a solid head to head record against their rivals.© BCCI/IPL
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), last season's runners-up, will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 25th match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the clash expected to be an exciting one. CSK have won two matches out of six league matches so far. The Chennai-based franchise came close to winning the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but failed to get across the finishing line. RCB have recorded three wins in five matches so far. The Bangalore-based franchise was defeated by a sizeable margin of 59 runs, in their previous league match against Delhi Capitals (DC). (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 25, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 10, 2020
Match Yet To Begin
CSK
RCB
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
- 18:13 (IST)CSK enjoy a solid head to head record against RCBCSK enjoy a solid head to head record against RCB. Both sides have faced each other on 25 occasions so far, of which CSK have won 16 times, while RCB have eight wins to their name.
- 18:12 (IST)Welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 25th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
