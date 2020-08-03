With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin on September 19, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been preparing for it with much aplomb since resuming training in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). CSK face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Ahead of their opening fixture, CSK shared a training photo on Twitter, showing the likes of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav. The photo was captioned as, "Clockwork #Yellove #WhistlePodu". CSK have been caught up in plenty of problems since landing in the UAE. Veterans Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled out due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the team's training in the UAE also got delayed due to coronavirus cases within the camp. The outfit began training on September 4.

IPL 2020 has been shifted to UAE due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

Since resuming training, CSK have reassured fans that everything is back to normal through their social media posts. Earlier, batting coach Michael Hussey also spoke through CSK's Twitter handle, stating, "We are on the right track."

Hussey also revealed that he was surprised as all the CSK cricketers are in good shape and weren't rusty. He also credited senior players like Dhoni and Watson for helping in calming the younger cricketers and keeping them ready mentally.

Other than the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, IPL 2020 matches will also be hosted by the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.