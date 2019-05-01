 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Umesh Yadav Disappointed About His Poor Form, Attributes It To His Lack Of Rhythm

Updated: 01 May 2019 13:29 IST

Umesh Yadav had a poor IPL 2019, with just eight wickets from 10 matches.

IPL 2019: Umesh Yadav Disappointed About His Poor Form, Attributes It To His Lack Of Rhythm
Umesh Yadav has played 10 matches in IPL 2019, where he has taken eight wickets at an economy of 9.6. © BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Umesh Yadav gave an honest assessment of his performance in this edition of the IPL, stating that his form has been far from ideal and not up to the standards expected of him. He has played 10 matches for RCB, where he has taken eight wickets, averaging 40.62 and an economy rate of 9.6. Speaking at the post-match press conference after the washout against the Rajasthan Royals, Umesh said, “I think it's difficult, because it's part of every bowler. Sometimes we are getting good days, sometimes we're having bad days, so I think this is a phase from 4-6 months.”

He believes that the reason everyone is talking about his poor bowling performances is because of his inconsistent selection in the Indian squad, “I'm not playing too many One-days, T20s. I'm just picked for two games, three games and after that, again dropped, because everyone is thinking I'm not giving my best.”

Umesh Yadav has played in only four ODI's in 2018. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, in the same year, have played 14 and 13 respectively.

“Last time I was the highest wicket-taker for RCB, and this year it's not happening, so definitely I'm feeling very bad, because I'm not doing that again for my team,” Umesh added.

In IPL 2018, Umesh took 20 wickets for RCB in 14 matches, with a bowling average of 20.9, and an economy rate of 7.86. His best figures were 3-23 in four overs against the Kings XI Punjab.

He further adds “Sometimes, too many things are going on in the head. I'm not having my time this year. Actually, my rhythm is not going my way.”   

RCB play their last match in IPL 2019 at home against SunRisers Hyderabad on May 4.

Comments
Topics : Umesh Yadav Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jasprit Bumrah Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 49 IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Umesh Yadav has picked only eight wickets in 10 matches he played for RCB
  • He played in only four ODIs for India in 2018
  • In IPL 2018, Umesh picked 20 wickets for RCB in 14 matches
Related Articles
Delhi Capitals Climb To Top Of IPL Table, End RCB
Delhi Capitals Climb To Top Of IPL Table, End RCB's Playoff Hopes
"Keep Me Out Of Your Mouth": Ashoke Dinda Shuts Down "Haters" After RCB Gaffe
"Keep Me Out Of Your Mouth": Ashoke Dinda Shuts Down "Haters" After RCB Gaffe
"MS Dhoni For PM": CSK Captain Almost Pulls Off The Impossible, Twitter Goes Crazy
"MS Dhoni For PM": CSK Captain Almost Pulls Off The Impossible, Twitter Goes Crazy
Deserve To Be In India
Deserve To Be In India's World Cup Squad, Says Umesh Yadav
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah On The Brink Of Massive Record For India In T20Is
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah On The Brink Of Massive Record For India In T20Is
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.