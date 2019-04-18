 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

MS Dhoni The "Centre Of Solar System" Despite Missing SRH Game - Watch

Updated: 18 April 2019 13:23 IST

MS Dhoni sat out of the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match, which SRH won.

MS Dhoni The "Centre Of Solar System" Despite Missing SRH Game - Watch
MS Dhoni missed his first IPL game for CSK since 2010. © Twitter @ChennaiIPL

MS Dhoni, struggling with a back spasm, handed over the reins of captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Suresh Raina when the defending champions took on SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Although MS Dhoni, who missed his first IPL game for CSK since 2010, was not a part of the on-field action, he was still the centre of attention in Hyderabad. After the home team's six-wicket win, MS Dhoni was seen sharing a light moment with SRH players David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma and teammate Shardul Thakur. Chennai Super Kings' official Twitter handle shared some pictures and videos of MS Dhoni's post-match activities, likening the 37-year-old to the centre of the solar system. "#Thala at the epicentre of the huddle to discuss the #Yellove and much more about the game!" Chennai Super Kings captioned the video.

In MS Dhoni's absence, SRH defeated CSK by six wickets to snap their three-match losing streak and climb up to sixth place in the points table with their fourth win from eight games.

"He (MS Dhoni) is feeling better. His back was stiff. Probably he will play in the next game against RCB," CSK's stand-in skipper Suresh Raina said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

MS Dhoni, CSK's leading run-scorer in the ongoing IPL 2019 with 230 runs from eight matches including two fifties, decided to sit out after struggling with back spasm in the last two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

MS Dhoni led CSK to seven wins from eight matches (before the SRH game) as they sit at the top of the table with 14 points.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni IPL 2019 Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 33
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni was seen sharing a light moment with SRH players
  • SRH defeated CSK by six wickets to snap their three-match losing streak
  • MS Dhoni is CSK's leading run-scorer in the ongoing IPL 2019
Related Articles
IPL Highlights, SRH vs CSK IPL Score: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner Hit Fifties As SunRisers Hyderabad Thrash Chennai Super Kings
IPL Highlights, SRH vs CSK IPL Score: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner Hit Fifties As SunRisers Hyderabad Thrash Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
In MS Dhoni
In MS Dhoni's Absence, Dinesh Karthik's Wicket-Keeping Skills Will Be Useful In World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar
India Squad ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Dinesh Karthik Included, Rishabh Pant Misses Out
India Squad ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Dinesh Karthik Included, Rishabh Pant Misses Out
Watch: Ziva Dhoni Teaches Dwayne Bravo The Correct Way To Wear A Cap In Adorable Video
Watch: Ziva Dhoni Teaches Dwayne Bravo The Correct Way To Wear A Cap In Adorable Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.