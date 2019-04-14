 
"MS Dhoni Let Off Easily, Should Have Been Banned For 2-3 Games": Virender Sehwag On No-Ball Controversy

Updated: 14 April 2019 10:01 IST

Virender Sehwag said MS Dhoni should have been "banned for two to three games" for storming onto the field during the RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match.

MS Dhoni entered the field of play to confront the umpires for backtracking on a waist-high no-ball. © AFP

Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels MS Dhoni was let off easily for his angry outburst against umpire Ulhas Gandhe and he should have been "banned for two to three games" to set a proper example. MS Dhoni was docked only 50 per cent of his match fees for entering the field of play to confront Gandhe for backtracking on a waist-high no-ball. MS Dhoni has been criticised by one and all but Sehwag is the first A list former India cricketer to demand suspension for his one-time teammate.

"I feel Dhoni was let off easy and should have been banned for at least 2-3 games. Because if he did this, tomorrow another captain can do the same. Then what is the value of an umpire," Sehwag, known for his straight talk, was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Sehwag didn't mince any words when he said that a fitting punishment would have set a precedent for others.

"I feel he should have been banned for a few games by IPL to set an example. He should have stayed outside and instead have talked to the fourth umpire with the walkie talkie," Sehwag said.

"I feel he shouldn't have come to the ground when there are two CSK members already and they were equally inquisitive regarding the no-ball," he opined.

Dhoni's passion whenever he wears the yellow CSK jersey is unmatched and at times his involvement for his franchise in the cash-rich league shows.

In fact, Sehwag cheekily mentioned that he has never seen MS Dhoni so agitated when he led India.

"Had he done this for the Indian team, I would have been happy. I have never seen him so angry during his captaincy days for the Indian team. So I feel he became a little too emotional for the Chennai team," Sehwag said.

Highlights
  • Sehwag feels MS Dhoni was let off too easily for entering the field
  • According to Sehwag, Dhoni should have been banned for 2-3 games
  • MS Dhoni was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for the incident
