Mumbai Indians (MI) registered convincing victories over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in both home and away matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. However, the initial success doesn't guarantee Mumbai Indians another win over CSK at their home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium. The two teams will face off in the IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. The losing team will then take on the winner of the Eliminator, to be played between Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, in the Qualifier 2 in Visakhapatnam on Friday. CSK were handed a reality check in their last league fixture, though they would bank on home advantage to seal their place in the summit clash. The MS Dhoni-led CSK has been patchy after a strong start and finished its league engagements with a six-wicket defeat to Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on Sunday. But CSK will be happy to return to their den to take on table-toppers MI, probably their biggest IPL rivals, to decide which team seals a spot in the May 12 final.

When is the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 match?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 match will be played on May 7, 2019 (Tuesday).

Where will the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 match be played?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time does the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 match begin?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 match?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 match?

The live streaming of the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)