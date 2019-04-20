Rajasthan Royals (RR) face a race against time to climb out of the bottom two in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Points Table when they host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur in the first of two IPL 2019 matches to be played on Saturday. MI, who climbed to second spot with their win against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, have won five of their last six matches, the only defeat having come against Rajasthan Royals. RR's victory in Mumbai last week is only one of two wins recorded by them this season. RR's dismal record at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium does not make pretty reading for home fans. Apart from their lone victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they have lost three matches at home. (LIVE SCORECARD)