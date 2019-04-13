Mumbai Indians will lock horns with an out-of-sorts Rajasthan Royals in Saturday's first IPL 2019 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians, having won their last three matches, are third on the table with 8 points. Rajasthan Royals, seventh on the table, are still looking for only their second win of the season. MI stars Kieron Pollard and Alzarri Joseph, who have come up with two match-winning performances in the home team's last two matches, will be the players in focus, while home skipper Rohit Sharma's return from injury will also be awaited. RR's batting line-up, including skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler will need to pull up their socks to confront the MI bowlers. Rajasthan Royals pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Dhawal Kulkarni along with Shreyas Gopal and leggie Riyan Parag would have to deliver for their skipper if their hopes are to stay alive. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- 14:49 (IST)Apr 13, 2019
- 14:47 (IST)Apr 13, 2019We are back to the Wankhede for today's first IPL match, where Mumbai Indians are taking on struggling Rajasthan Royals. If Mumbai Indians can win today, they will rise to second on the table and establish their credentials as a team to finish in the top four at the end of the season. As for Rajasthan Royals, they need a win to get themselves out of the rut they find themselves in. Their only win this season came against last-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore.