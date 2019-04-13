Mumbai Indians will lock horns with an out-of-sorts Rajasthan Royals in Saturday's first IPL 2019 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians, having won their last three matches, are third on the table with 8 points. Rajasthan Royals, seventh on the table, are still looking for only their second win of the season. MI stars Kieron Pollard and Alzarri Joseph, who have come up with two match-winning performances in the home team's last two matches, will be the players in focus, while home skipper Rohit Sharma's return from injury will also be awaited. RR's batting line-up, including skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler will need to pull up their socks to confront the MI bowlers. Rajasthan Royals pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Dhawal Kulkarni along with Shreyas Gopal and leggie Riyan Parag would have to deliver for their skipper if their hopes are to stay alive. (LIVE SCORECARD)