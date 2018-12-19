Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Chennai Super Kings

After already winning three Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be eyeing their fourth IPL crown in 2019. The 12th edition of the IPL, which is slated to kick off sometime in March next year, will be CSK's second shot at the coveted title after serving a two-year ban over the spot-fixing scandal. And in order to prepare for the IPL 2019, CSK added two names in their arsenal at the IPL 2019 auction - Mohit Sharma and RutuRaj Gaikwad.

Haryana-based Mohit Sharma, a right-arm medium pacer, was bought for Rs 5 crore by the Yellow Brigade. Sharma was once part of the Chennai Super Kings set-up and then Kings XI Punjab. He has played 26 ODIs and eight T20Is. However, he has a decent T20 record, having played 110 matches, with 109 wickets to his name.

RutuRaj Gaikwad, 21, from Maharashtra who was lapped up for Rs 20 lakh, is a prospective batsman, having played nine first-class and 29 List A games for Maharashtra.

Retained Players: MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Released players: Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth, Kshitiz Sharma

Players added: Mohit Sharma (Rs 5 crore), RutuRaj Gaikwad (Rs 20 lakh).