Richard Madley Recalls His IPL Career Highlight And It Involves MS Dhoni

Richard Madley was the auctioneer for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 10 years. However, the Welshman Madley was "dropped" from the forthcoming IPL auction by the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) which is slated to take place on December 18 in Jaipur. Madley recently tweeted that he has not been invited to auction the IPL this year and it was not his decision. He also said that in cricketing terms he was dropped. As soon as he made the announcement of Twitter fans from all over India replied him to say that they will miss him.

Thank you for your kind wishes following the news that I am to be replaced as the #IPL auctioneer.



To be clear - this was not my decision. I was not invited to conduct #IPL auction by @BCCI .

In cricket terms I have been dropped. — Richard Madley (@iplauctioneer) December 6, 2018

One of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans also took the chance to ask Madley about his favourite moment from the lucrative IPL.

Madley to this replied that selling former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the inaugural edition of the league was his career highlight.

Greetings to all my CSK friends who I have got to know so well. Selling @msdhoni in IPL 1 is still a career highlight. #WhistlePodu — Richard Madley (@iplauctioneer) December 5, 2018

For the upcoming IPL auctions, flamboyant Australian batsmen Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch had opted out, largely owing to Australia's hectic schedule in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup, according to reports by ESPNcricinfo.

Among the Indians, Yuvraj Singh - after a dismal IPL 2018 - will enter the auction with a base price of Rs 1 crore. And Mohammad Shami, Axar Patel and Wriddhiman Saha - who has been out of the Indian team due to a streak of injuries - also enter the auction with a Rs 1 crore base price.

Another Indian cricketer who deserves notable mention is Jaydev Unadkat, who will enter the auction with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Unadkat was surprisingly the most expensive Indian in last year's IPL, having been bought for Rs 11.5 crore by the Rajasthan Royals.