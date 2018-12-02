Watch: MS Dhoni Shares A Fun Moment With Hardik Pandya After Wife Sakshi Moves Out Of Frame

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya shared a fun moment during Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception in Mumbai after the former Indian captain's wife Sakshi moved out of the frame. MS Dhoni was seen asking Hardik Panyda to take his arm while the paparazzi continued to click pictures of the star Indian duo. It was the second time after Sakshi Dhoni's birthday that Dhoni and Hardik were seen together for a celebration.

MY HERO MY IDOL MY LOVE LEGEND MS DHONI AT RANVEER DEEPIKA RECEPTION WID WIFE SAKSHI BHABHI AND HARDIK PANDYA



WHENEVER I SEE HIM I FALL IN LOVE WID HIM AGAIN



DHONI SIR LOVE U D MOST@EngineerMs07 #MSDhoni #hardikPandya #SakshiDhoni pic.twitter.com/iMhBdGgGPi —I'mMADHAV (@madhavanand22) December 2, 2018

All-rounder Hardik had earlier grabbed everyone's attention after he expressed his "love" for the former India captain.

"Forever love," Pandya captioned a picture on Instagram, in which he can be seen hugging Dhoni from behind.

He continued to express his affection for the wicketkeeper-batsman with an Instagram story, which was followed by a few more moments from Sakshi Dhoni's birthday celebration.

Both Dhoni and Pandya are not a part of the team India squad for the ongoing series against Australia.

Dhoni, being excluded from the Twenty20 International (T20I) squads for the Windies and Australia series, opened up a lot of speculations over his future in the cricket fraternity

However, Stephen Fleming, who coached the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently backed the former Indian skipper to play in the 2019 World Cup.

The former New Zealand skipper Fleming, was of the opinion that Dhoni's strength is immeasurable and he (Dhoni) looks forward to perform at the big stage.