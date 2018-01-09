Yuzvendra Chahal Challenges Chris Gayle But Gets Trolled

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is training in Bangalore ahead of the limited-overs series against South Africa starting February 1, on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a video from his gym session. Chahal, who has been trolled in the past for being too skinny, gave his former RCB team-mates a chance to reunite with the help of the video.

It was South Africa spinner and Chahal's RCB teammate Tabraiz Shamsi who commented on his video first.

"Oh my gosh! Is thisn @yuzi_chahal23 or @chrisgayle333??," Shamsi commented on Chahal's video.

Chahal took seconds to reply to Shamsi's comments and wrote: "I lift heavier than @chrisgayle333. This is my warm up set @shamsi90."

Gayle also joined the conversation and came up with a funny reply.

"Wtf. Kill me," Gayle's comment read.

After Gayle and Shami, India's fielding coach also joined the conversation and wrote: "The dumbbells seem too light for your strength!! Add a few kgs mate...."

Chahal, who played 13 matches for RCB last season, recently, was not retained by RCB for the IPL 2018.

Chahal was the second-highest wicket-taker for RCB in the 2016 season with 21 wickets.

Overall, the leg-spinner has played 56 IPL matches, bagging 70 wickets.

RCB have retained their captain Virat Kohli, Ab De Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan.