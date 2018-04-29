Watch: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh's Daughters Give Us Friendship Goals

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh all play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team and we are all aware of the camaraderie the trio share. However, it seems their daughters are following in their respective fathers' footsteps. In a short 10-second video shared on Twitter, Dhon i's daughter Ziva along with Raina's kid Gracia and Harbhajan's child Hinaya are seen playing together. "Ring a ring o roses @harbhajan_singh @msdhoni #Hinaya #Ziva #Gracia", Raina captioned the video.

Raina had on Thursday shared a picture of Gracia and Ziva watching CSK's match highlights.

The new BFF in town!! Gracia and Ziva Currently busy looking at last night's match highlights on their tablets #DigitalWorld #TwoLittlePrincess #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/hKJjbkO7z6 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 26, 2018

Saturday wasn't a night to remember for Chennai as they succumbed to an 8-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Mumbai Indians. Languishing at the bottom with only one win from six matches, Mumbai Indians restricted Chennai to 169/5, mainly built around Suresh Raina's unbeaten 75-run innings. In reply, Mumbai overhauled the target with two balls to spare and move two places in the table to be placed sixth with four points. Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock with a 33-ball unbeaten 56 to complete the run chase after Evin Lewis (47 off 43) and Suryakumar Yadav (44) added 69 runs for the opening wicket.

Rohit shared 59 runs with Lewis for the second wicket before adding another 42 off 21 balls with Hardik Pandya to take the team home.

Chasing 170 to win, Yadav and Lewis gave Mumbai a good start as they scored 50/0 in the first six overs. Needing 42 runs from 24 balls, Hardik joined Rohit as the duo narrowed the target down to 22 runs off the last two overs after the batsman blasted a six off Watson and a sloppy fielding at the boundary line earned Mumbai a four.

Rohit finally blasted as many as four boundaries off the 19th over bowled by Shardul Thakur en route to his fifty as Mumbai needed just five off the last over. Hardik finally hit the winning runs.