 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Watch: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh's Daughters Give Us Friendship Goals

Updated: 29 April 2018 14:24 IST

Dhoni's daughter Ziva along with Raina's kid Gracia and Harbhajan's child Hinaya are seen playing together.

Watch: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh
Suresh Raina shared the adorable video on Twitter © Twitter

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh all play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team and we are all aware of the camaraderie the trio share. However, it seems their daughters are following in their respective fathers' footsteps. In a short 10-second video shared on Twitter, Dhoni's daughter Ziva along with Raina's kid Gracia and Harbhajan's child Hinaya are seen playing together. "Ring a ring o roses @harbhajan_singh @msdhoni #Hinaya #Ziva #Gracia", Raina captioned the video.

Raina had on Thursday shared a picture of Gracia and Ziva watching CSK's match highlights.

"The new BFF in town!! Gracia and Ziva. Currently busy looking at last night's match highlights on their tablets #DigitalWorld #TwoLittlePrincess #IPL2018", he had posted on Twitter.

Saturday wasn't a night to remember for Chennai as they succumbed to an 8-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Mumbai Indians. Languishing at the bottom with only one win from six matches, Mumbai Indians restricted Chennai to 169/5, mainly built around Suresh Raina's unbeaten 75-run innings. In reply, Mumbai overhauled the target with two balls to spare and move two places in the table to be placed sixth with four points. Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock with a 33-ball unbeaten 56 to complete the run chase after Evin Lewis (47 off 43) and Suryakumar Yadav (44) added 69 runs for the opening wicket.

Rohit shared 59 runs with Lewis for the second wicket before adding another 42 off 21 balls with Hardik Pandya to take the team home.

Chasing 170 to win, Yadav and Lewis gave Mumbai a good start as they scored 50/0 in the first six overs. Needing 42 runs from 24 balls, Hardik joined Rohit as the duo narrowed the target down to 22 runs off the last two overs after the batsman blasted a six off Watson and a sloppy fielding at the boundary line earned Mumbai a four.

Rohit finally blasted as many as four boundaries off the 19th over bowled by Shardul Thakur en route to his fifty as Mumbai needed just five off the last over. Hardik finally hit the winning runs.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Suresh Raina MS Dhoni Harbhajan Singh Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Raina, Dhoni, Harbhajan's daughters were playing together
  • Raina shared the video of the kids playing on his Twitter account
  • Ziva, Gracia and Hinaya were enjoying themselves
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan Learns Tricks Of The Trade From MS Dhoni
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Celebrate Win Over Chennai Super Kings With Cake Smash Session
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians Celebrate Win Over Chennai Super Kings With Cake Smash Session
IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis Keep Mumbai Indians
IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis Keep Mumbai Indians' Hopes Alive
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Achieves Yet Another Milestone, First To Captain In 150 Games
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Achieves Yet Another Milestone, First To Captain In 150 Games
IPL Highlights, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma Help Mumbai Beat Chennai
IPL Highlights, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma Help Mumbai Beat Chennai
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.