IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Achieves Yet Another Milestone, First To Captain In 150 Games

MS Dhoni added yet another feather to his glittering cap by becoming the first captain in Indian Premier League's (IPL) history to lead for the 150th time as a confident Chennai Super Kings took on a troubled Mumbai Indians at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday. One of the most iconic figures in Indian cricket, Dhoni , who has led the country to several memorable triumphs, becoming the only captain to win all three ICC events, has replicated the same success in the IPL. His contribution, both as a player and captain, is one for the books. Out of the ten complete seasons, the 36-year-old has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in all their eight seasons and captained now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the 2016 edition.

While he had a forgettable run with RPS, CSK became a force to reckon with under Dhoni. The Chennai-based outfit have won the title twice and ended second on four occasions.

In the ongoing edition, Dhoni has once again proved his detractors wrong by displaying his batting prowess as a finisher. He possesses an enviable strike-rate of 165.87 and has amassed 209 runs (in 6 matches) at 69.66.

In his last IPL game, Dhoni blasted an unbeaten 70 off just 34 balls for his 19th half-century as Chennai Super Kings pulled off a sensational victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Dhoni redefined age and class as he bludgeoned seven sixes and a four in his blitzkrieg and featured in a match-winning 101-run stand with Ambati Rayudu (82) as CSK gunned down the 206-run target with 2 balls to spare.

In the process, Dhoni became the first Indian captain to breach the 5000-run mark in Twenty20 cricket. He currently leads the list with 5010 runs ahead of Gautam Gambhir (4242 runs) and Virat Kohli (3591 runs). Dhoni now has a total of 5786 runs in T20 cricket.

It was the joint-fifth highest run chase in IPL history and the joint-highest by CSK. They had chased down the same score against the same opponent at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.