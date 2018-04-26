 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Is The 'Real Universe Boss', Says Matthew Hayden

Updated: 26 April 2018 13:40 IST

MS Dhoni played a memorable knock and led Chennai Super Kings to a five-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night.

MS Dhoni remained unbeaten of 70 off 34 balls. © AFP

Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again showed that he is still the best in the business when it comes to finishing off a game in style. The former India captain played a memorable knock of an unbeaten 70 off 34 balls, leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a five-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday night. As Dhoni garnered lots of praise for his match-winning knock and proved that age is just a number, former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden said that Dhoni is the "Real Universe Boss".

Hayden Tweeted, "Oh my God....please let me sleep why did you have to make @ChennaiIPL so awesome, @msdhoni the real universe boss and @RayuduAmbati Mr Iceman you have me so excited for the rest of this years @IPL I can't sleep #WhistlePodu #unbelievable @StarSportsIndia."

During his innings, Dhoni hit seven sixes and one boundary and stitched together a 101-run stand with Ambati Rayudu (82), which proved to be the match-winning partnership as they won the match with two balls to spare.

Although the big-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle had given himself the title of the "Universe Boss", the hitting prowess that Dhoni has displayed over the years and especially in the current season of the cash-rich league surely did compel the former Australian opener to address him as the "Real Universe Boss."

Courtesy this win, CSK now top the table with 10 points from six matches. RCB, on the other hand, sixth with four points from six matches.

CSK will look to keep their momentum intact when they host Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 28 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune.

