Indian Premier League 2018

Vinod Kambli 'Openly' Challenges Sanju Samson, Clashes With Fans On Twitter

Updated: 24 April 2018 12:27 IST

Vinod Kambli called the commentators "boring" for being too excessive in their praise for Sanju Samson and later challenged the 23-year-old batsman.

Vinod Kambli
Sanju Samson is currently the leading run-getter in IPL 2018. © BCCI

Former India batting star Vinod Kambli has openly challenged Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson to either score a hundred in the ongoing IPL 2018 or to hold on to the 'orange cap' -- given to a player who has the most runs. Kambli started off by criticising commentators for being too excessive in their praise for the 23-year-old. Kambli also had several arguments with fans on Twitter who came in numbers to support the Kerala batsman. Samson is the current leading run-getter in IPL 2018 with 239 runs in six matches at an average of 47.80 and a strike rate of 150.31.

Fans confronted Kambli for his comments and the former India cricketer replied to some individually.

Kambli then, in a separate tweet, challenged Samson, which again led to some back and forth with the fans.

Samson has two half-centuries to his name that includes a brilliant knock of 92 not out that blew away Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Samson in all likelihood will lose his 'orange cap' to Kane Williamson with the SunRisers Hyderabad in action against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night.

The SRH captain has 230 runs in five matches this season and will need to score at least 10 to take the 'orange cap' away from Samson.

Also not too far behind in the race for the 'orange cap' is India skipper Virat Kohli, who has 231 runs to his name in five matches. RCB will be seen in action on Wednesday against the Chennai Super Kings and the Indian run-machine will be looking to add to his tally and possibly get back the 'orange cap', having already worn it before this season.

In fact, Samson could possibly find himself in 5th or 6th position by the time he gets another chance to bat. Rajasthan Royals have a mini-break and will get back to action only on April 29, Sunday when they host SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Comments
Topics : Vinod Kambli Sanju Samson Indian Premier League 2018 Rajasthan Royals Cricket
