IPL Player Auction 2018 : Stars Retained, Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma has been a crucial member of the Mumbai Indians squad since Indian Premier League (IPL) 2011. The stylish right-hander led the team to their maiden IPL title in 2013 and then followed it up with two more championships in 2015 and 2017. Apart from being an astute leader, Rohit has been among IPL's best batsmen. He is the third highest run-scorer in the tournament's history, having notched up 4,207 runs at an average of 32.61 and an impressive strike rate of 130.89.

The 30-year-old recently equalled the record for scoring the fastest T20I century. Rohit smashed the ton in just 35 balls against Sri Lanka. This innings came on the back of another ODI double century from Rohit's blade.

Many experts believe that 2018 is bound to be Rohit's year, given his form and consistency towards the end of last year.

Rohit's ability to clear the fence with ease makes him an extremely dangerous batsman. Over the years, Rohit has developed his own batting manual where in paces his innings impeccably. He starts slowly and then picks up the tempo as gradually. Given his six-hitting ability, Rohit more than makes up for not going big from the very beginning.

In 2015, Rohit led his troops to a remarkable turnaround after a string of losses in the first half of the season. The Mumbai batsman was named Player of the Match in the summit clash for his superb half-century.

Rohit was one of the most consistent Deccan Chargers batsmen in the first three seasons of the IPL, and was a key player when the franchise won the crown in 2009.