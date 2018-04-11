IPL Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils: Royals Aim To Secure First Win Of Season

Rajasthan Royals will need to regroup quickly after a heavy loss when they face Delhi Daredevils in what will be their first IPL home game in five years at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. Both Royals and Daredevils were outplayed in their opening games and will be itching to bounce back. Daredevils were severely hit by KL Rahul's fastest fifty against Kings XI Punjab, losing in Mohali by six wickets. Royals, on the other hand, could never cope with the bowling might of Sunrisers Hyderabad and went down by nine wickets in Hyderabad on Monday.

It was a rather forgettable opening for the hosts who are making a comeback in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension. Skipper Anjikya Rahane too would like to forget the outing where he failed with the bat, missed a sitter in slips and also gambled with batting only to see a complete rout of his team. The comfort zone of playing at home may give the desired dose of much needed confidence but the cracks exposed against Sunrisers need to be addressed quickly. The batting order in absence of Steve Smith looked brittle, the overseas players including Ben Stokes looked shaky against the spinners.

When and Where to Watch: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.