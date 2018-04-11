IPL Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils: Royals Aim To Secure First Win Of Season

Rajasthan Royals will need to regroup quickly after a heavy loss when they face Delhi Daredevils in what will be their first IPL home game in five years at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. Both Royals and Daredevils were outplayed in their opening games and will be itching to bounce back. Daredevils were severely hit by KL Rahul's fastest fifty against Kings XI Punjab, losing in Mohali by six wickets. Royals, on the other hand, could never cope with the bowling might of Sunrisers Hyderabad and went down by nine wickets in Hyderabad on Monday.
It was a rather forgettable opening for the hosts who are making a comeback in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension. Skipper Anjikya Rahane too would like to forget the outing where he failed with the bat, missed a sitter in slips and also gambled with batting only to see a complete rout of his team. The comfort zone of playing at home may give the desired dose of much needed confidence but the cracks exposed against Sunrisers need to be addressed quickly. The batting order in absence of Steve Smith looked brittle, the overseas players including Ben Stokes looked shaky against the spinners.
We now head to Jaipur for Game 6 between Rajasthan and Delhi. A return to the tournament after a 2-year gap was not a happy one for the hosts. However, with the tournament being at its start the panic button need not be pressed as of now. Also, with the squad they possess, one would expect them to get back to winning ways and Ajinkya Rahane would hope for that, starting from the 11th of April. The home side will hope the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and the rest come to the fore. But it wont be easy against a Delhi side who also lost their first game under their new skipper. Gautam Gambhir though with the experience he possesses as captain, can surely turn the fortunes around for the visitors. Both the sides will be eager to earn their first points of this season and one can surely expect a closely fought contest.