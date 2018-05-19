IPL Live Cricket Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SRH Take On KKR In Crucial Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to banish their inconsistent form as they take on SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in order to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 playoffs. Placed third on the IPL 2018 Points Table with 14 points, KKR will have to win this match to edge closer to a playoff spot. While KKR will be coming in the clash on the back of six-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals, SRH will be low on confidence after suffering a 14-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high-scoring match on Thursday night. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Kane Williamson-led SRH, who scored a magnificent 81 off 42 balls against RCB -- his eighth fifty-plus score in IPL 2018, almost won the game for SRH despite the stiff target of 219 set by Virat Kohli's RCB but RCB's on-point death bowling did not let the SRH batsmen score freely in the last overs. The hosts will be eager to correct their bowling and fielding performance as they brace up to face another tough opposition. SRH are likely to bring in a couple of changes and pacer Basil Thampi, who on Thursday bowled the most expensive four overs in the history of IPL, could be missing out on his place in the playing XI. (Play Fantasy cricket and win cash daily)

When and Where to Watch SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.