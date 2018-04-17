IPL Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Winless Mumbai Indians will aim to register their maiden win when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Currently at the bottom of the points table, Mumbai lost all the three matches played. First, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener and then to Sunrisers Hyderabad and in the previous outing, Mumbai lost to Delhi Daredevils. In the upcoming match, they would like to turn the tables around with some good performance towards the end as Mumbai lost the two of its encounters in the last over. Bangalore, on the other hand, have a mixed start to the tournament, losing the opening game to Kolkata Knight Riders but bouncing back in style to outplay Kings XI Punjab at home and then losing a high-scoring game to Rajasthan Royals at home on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD)



So, to register their second win, Bangalore need to set their bowling combinations right as, apart from leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, no other bowlers could rose to the occasion. The batting department seemed solid with the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum, and AB de Villiers. So if they perform as per the expectations, fans could witness another high-scoring game.