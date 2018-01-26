BCCI Doubles International Cricket Boards' Share For Providing Players For IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla on Friday said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has doubled the amount it pays to the international cricket Boards for making cricketers available for the hugely-popular league. BCCI has been paying 10 per cent of an overseas player's annual fee to his home board from the beginning of the IPL. "We have made a provision whoever (whichever Board) provides players for the entire duration, we will pay the Board 20 per cent," Shukla said. Shukla is in the city to attend IPL two-day auction, beginning January 27. On match timings, Shukla said a couple of owners have objected IPL GC's proposal to start weekend games at 5:30 pm and 7 pm.