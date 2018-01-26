When And Where To Watch, Indian Premier League 2018 Auction, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will once again steal the limelight when some of the world cricket's biggest names go under the hammer during the two-day IPL players' auction in Bengaluru on January 28 and 29. Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Ben Stokes are expected to go big in the bidding war as 578 players will be up for sale in a two-day event. There are 361 Indians in total, among them 16 top players awarded marquee status and a base price of Rs 2 crore. There hasn't been an IPL auction of this magnitude since its inception in 2008.
When will the IPL 2018 Auction be held?
The IPL 2018 Auction will be held on January 27 and 28.
Where will the IPL 2018 Auction be held?
The IPL 2018 Auction will be held in Bengaluru.
How do I watch the IPL 2018 Auction live?
The IPL 2018 Auction will be braodcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
What time does the live coverage of the IPL 2018 Auction start?
The live broadcast of the IPL 2018 Auction will start at 9:00 IST.
Where can you follow the IPL 2018 Auction online?
The IPL 2018 Auction can be streamed online on Hotstar.com. For live updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.