IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Kolkata Knight Riders Vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will meet SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Playoffs, Qualifier 2, as both sides will be looking for a spot in the IPL 2018 final, where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are waiting for them. Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a fine win over Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator, while SunRisers Hyderabad relinquished a strong grip on the match as they conceded the Qualifier 1 to CSK. Dinesh Karthik and Kane Williamson have shown some astute captaincy in the IPL 2018, but KKR would be hoping that their second home turf match will yield favourable results, even as SRH would keen to halt a losing streak. (Play Fantasy cricket and win cash daily)

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played on May 25, 2018.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match live?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match start?

The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match online?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.