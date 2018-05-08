 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 08 May 2018 15:28 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians both need to win this IPL 2018 contest as the eliminators approach.

KKR is fourth in the IPL points table while Mumbai are fifth © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be extremely keen to post a revenge win over Mumbai Indians (MI), more so for logistical reasons, as the two teams would likely be left vying for one of the four spots on the top half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Points Table. KKR are on the nervous fourth slot on the table, while MI are one rung below, just outside the qualification mark. So Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma will both be on the edge as the face-off shift to the east coast of India from the west.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will be played on May 9, 2018.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match live?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match start?

The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match online?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • Kolkata Knight Riders host Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens
  • KKR are fourth in the points table with 5 wins and 5 losses
  • Mumbai take the fifth spot with 4 wins and 6 losses
