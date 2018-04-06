IPL 2018: We're Ready To Go Against Mumbai Indians, Says Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming is relishing the opportunity to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opener after returning to the Indian Premier League after a two-year gap. Fleming said there are nerves in the camp but "no more than normal". "I think we are well prepared. It's just a lot of nerves around, but no more than normal. Players want to get into it and we've had the best part of 12 days leading into the competition. The general feeling is we're just ready to go," Fleming said on the eve of their match against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. "It's a great rivalry and this is what the competition needs. We couldn't have asked for a better game to start with. A game of this intensity at this ground is always a thrill. So the players are excited about it," he added.