Ahead Of IPL 2018, 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma Impresses With His Dance Moves

India opener Rohit Sharma is your go-to man when it comes to scoring runs at will and hitting huge sixes. Be it on or off the field, the Indian vice-captain has always managed to strike a chord with his fans for his never-say-die attitude. The Mumbai batsman never shies away from taking up a challenge. On Saturday, Rohit took to Instagram and uploaded a video of him trying his hand at dancing. It appears that the right-handed batsman took the "Dance With Alien" challenge and bowled his fans over with his impeccable dance moves.

The video uploaded by Rohit is captioned as, "Tried my hand at the #DanceWithAlien challenge #DameTuCoSita on the musical.ly app! Download the musical.ly app to try the #DanceWithAlien challenge @musical.lyindiaofficial"

Soon after the video was uploaded, the Indian cricketer's fan flooded his comment section with messages of love and appreciation.

One of the users even mentioned that he nailed the dancing.

"@rohitsharma45 sir saw many of the people trying their hand at it, yes they were good at it, bt u were at ur best, nailed it, perfect, short of words sir... Never thought u were good at something like this too.. Apart from being ur cricket fan, now i m ur dance fan too??.. #proudFan", a user commented.

Ahead of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Indian players, it seems, are enjoying their time-off before they take the field again.

Rohit Sharma, who recently led the Indian cricket team to victory in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 in Virat Kohli's absence, will hope to keep his captaincy form intact going into the cash-rich league, starting from April 7.