 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Ahead Of IPL 2018, 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma Impresses With His Dance Moves

Updated: 31 March 2018 18:45 IST

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma tried his hand at dancing and nailed it.

Ahead Of IPL 2018,
Rohit Sharma uploaded a video on Instagram. © Instagram

India opener Rohit Sharma is your go-to man when it comes to scoring runs at will and hitting huge sixes. Be it on or off the field, the Indian vice-captain has always managed to strike a chord with his fans for his never-say-die attitude. The Mumbai batsman never shies away from taking up a challenge. On Saturday, Rohit took to Instagram and uploaded a video of him trying his hand at dancing. It appears that the right-handed batsman took the "Dance With Alien" challenge and bowled his fans over with his impeccable dance moves.

The video uploaded by Rohit is captioned as, "Tried my hand at the #DanceWithAlien challenge #DameTuCoSita on the musical.ly app! Download the musical.ly app to try the #DanceWithAlien challenge @musical.lyindiaofficial"

Soon after the video was uploaded, the Indian cricketer's fan flooded his comment section with messages of love and appreciation.

One of the users even mentioned that he nailed the dancing.

"@rohitsharma45 sir saw many of the people trying their hand at it, yes they were good at it, bt u were at ur best, nailed it, perfect, short of words sir... Never thought u were good at something like this too.. Apart from being ur cricket fan, now i m ur dance fan too??.. #proudFan", a user commented.

Ahead of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Indian players, it seems, are enjoying their time-off before they take the field again.

Rohit Sharma, who recently led the Indian cricket team to victory in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 in Virat Kohli's absence, will hope to keep his captaincy form intact going into the cash-rich league, starting from April 7.

Rohit-led Mumbai Indians, defending IPL champions, will start their campaign against Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai on April 7.

Topics : India Cricket Team Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohit took to Instagram and uploaded a video of him dancing
  • One of the fans mentioned that he nailed the dancing
  • Rohit-led Mumbai Indians will take on CSK on April 7
Related Articles
One Mistake Should Not Define A
One Mistake Should Not Define A 'Great Player', Steve Smith Finds Support From Rohit Sharma
Ball-Tampering Scandal: R Ashwin Blames Technology For Australia
Ball-Tampering Scandal: R Ashwin Blames Technology For Australia's Latest Crisis
Nidahas Trophy Final, India Vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Waves Sri Lankan Flag During Victory Lap In Colombo
Nidahas Trophy Final, India Vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Waves Sri Lankan Flag During Victory Lap In Colombo
Nidahas Trophy Final: Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Into Impromptu
Nidahas Trophy Final: Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Into Impromptu 'Nagin Dance', Bangladesh Fans Unimpressed
Nidahas Trophy Final: Not Dinesh Karthik Knock But This Was Rohit Sharma
Nidahas Trophy Final: Not Dinesh Karthik Knock But This Was Rohit Sharma's Best Moment
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.