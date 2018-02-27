IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals Appoint Sairaj Bahutule As Spin Bowling Coach

Rajasthan Royals have appointed former India cricketer Sairaj Bahutule as their spin bowling coach, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced on Tuesday. "Rajasthan Royals further strengthened their coaching squad by appointing Sairaj Bahutule as their spin bowling coach. The second camp that got underway today at the Cricket Club of India, Mumbai will see Sairaj pass on some tricks of spin bowling to the players," Rajasthan Royals said in a press release.

Bahutule is the new addition to Rajasthan Royals support staff that is being headed by Zubin Bharucha.

In 118 first class games, he has picked up 630 wickets at an average of 26 that proves his class. He has scored 6,176 runs with nine centuries at a healthy average of 31.83.

He has held coaching responsibilities with different states and is currently the coach of Bengal for the last three seasons.

During his tenure so far, the Bengal team has reached the quarter finals and semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy.

"It is a privilege to be part of Rajasthan Royals coaching staff. I am excited to be part of a team that has legendary Shane Warne as mentor. I am looking forward to work with the players and share my knowledge, guide them through as we prepare for the gruelling season," said Bahutule.

Bahutule and Rajasthan Royals' Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha will be in charge of the three-day camp that will see participation from more than 10 Rajasthan Royals players. The emphasis of the training camp will be on fitness drills, role-specific training and stimulating different match situations.