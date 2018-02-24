 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Australia Captain Steve Smith To Lead Rajasthan Royals

Updated: 24 February 2018 22:46 IST

Australia captain Steve Smith will lead the Rajasthan Royals in this year's Indian Premier League.

IPL 2018: Australia Captain Steve Smith To Lead Rajasthan Royals
Steve Smith will lead Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 Indian Premier League season. © AFP

Australia captain Steve Smith will lead the Rajasthan Royals in this year's Indian Premier League. While it was expected that Smith was in the reckoning to become the captain of Rajasthan Royals, the club made the announcement on Saturday. "We came to the conclusion that Steve Smith would be the ideal candidate for the job," said Zubin Bharucha, head of cricket of Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. "Smith has been incredible as captain of Australia. He is someone who leads the team by example," he added. Smith will join Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who was announced as the team's mentor earlier this year. The Australian skipper, in a statement released by the club, said he was looking forward to leading the team.

"It's an honour and privilege to be leading (the) Royals and I'm looking forward to working with the King (Shane Warne)," Smith said.

In 2008, Warne captained the Royals to victory in the inaugural season of what is now the world's most watched domestic T20 league.

The Royals, along with the Chennai Super Kings, were banned for two IPL seasons over an illegal gambling scandal.

They have put together a strong squad ahead of their return for the 2018 season, bagging top names like England allrounder Ben Stokes at the player auction last month.

The eight teams in the cash-rich IPL -- boosted recently by a new five-year $2.5-billion media deal -- spent almost $70 million at an auction for players ahead of the Twenty20 tournament, which runs from April 7 to May 27.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals' Indian cricketers were part of a three-day camp organised at the Cricket Club of India (CCI)'s Brabourne stadium in Mumbai from Tuesday. Seven Indian players, part of the Rajasthan Royals' squad for the upcoming season of IPL had undergo training at the camp under the guidance of Bharucha. Over the course of three days, they were seen honing their batting, bowling and fielding skills by playing practice matches and undergoing fitness drills. On day one of the camp, the likes of Aryaman Birla, Mahipal Lomror, S Midhun and Jatin Saxena attended the role specification camp from 9:30 am to 4 pm.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Rajasthan Royals Steven Smith Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Steve Smith will lead the Rajasthan Royals in this year's IPL
  • Royals were banned for two IPL seasons over an illegal gambling scandal
  • Smith will join Shane Warne who was announced as the team's mentor
Related Articles
Steve Smith Can
Steve Smith Can't Stop Laughing As Teammate Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction
Steve Smith Reveals What He Has Learnt From Virat Kohli
Steve Smith Reveals What He Has Learnt From Virat Kohli
Australia Name Playing XI For Tournament Opener Against South Africa A
Australia Name Playing XI For Tournament Opener Against South Africa A
South Africa vs Australia: Steve Smith Looks Forward to Pace Challenge
South Africa vs Australia: Steve Smith Looks Forward to Pace Challenge
Steve Smith Admits Being Mentally Exhausted After The Ashes Series
Steve Smith Admits Being Mentally Exhausted After The Ashes Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.