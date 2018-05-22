 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Playoffs, Eliminator: When And Where To Watch Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 22 May 2018 17:44 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping to eliminate Rajasthan Royals when the two teams meet in the IPL 2018 Playoffs Eliminator.

IPL Playoffs, Eliminator: When And Where To Watch Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be hoping that their new run of form continues when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2018 Playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders finished 3rd on the IPL 2018 Points Table, while Rajasthan Royals slipped in through the back door as the other contenders of the 4th spot were all eliminated on the last days of the league matches. KKR would be the only team to enjoy home advantage in the IPL 2018 Playoffs and they would be hoping that they can make the most of it. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, would be hoping to upset their rivals and graduate to the Qualifier 2.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on May 23, 2018.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match live?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match start?

The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match online?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

 

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Dinesh Karthik Ajinkya Rahane Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Eden Gardens
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table.
