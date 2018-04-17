IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: MI Look To End Losing Run

Winless Mumbai Indians (MI) will try to get their first points of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season when they host a beleaguered Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2018 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams are yet to find their feet in the cash-rich league and are desperate to get some points on the board. Both the games played at the Wankhede so far have gone down to the wire and on both occasions MI have had their chances to register a victory but have failed to do so. First, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener and then to Delhi Daredevils. If MI have their problems to sort out, having lost at the death in all three games so far, RCB too have their own shortcomings to address with only one win in three games under their belt. Having lost all the three matches till now, the three-time champions led by Rohit Sharma are currently placed at the bottom of the table. (LIVE SCORECARD)