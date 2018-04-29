 
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Cheers For Chennai Super Kings

Updated: 29 April 2018 18:30 IST

MS Dhoni does not fail to spend quality time with daughter Ziva

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni uploaded a series of videos of Ziva on his official Instagram account. © Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings currently sit on top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with 10 points from seven matches and the team seems to be enjoying their comeback to the cash-rich league. Dhoni, like a doting father, does not fail to spend quality time with daughter and the viral video where he is seen blow-drying his three-year-old Ziva's hair was a big hit on social media. Now, the former India captain has again uploaded a video on Instagram where Ziva is seen dancing and stealing the show again. Impressed by her skills, Dhoni captioned the video, "Dances better than the father atleast". Apart from this, Ziva is also seen cheering for CSK and for her father.

 

Dances better than the father atleast

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

While Ziva has already impressed with her singing skills through her various Instagram videos, it is no doubt that she is broadening her ambit, now through her dancing moves.

Ziva has also become friends with Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh's daughters Gracia and Hinaya. In a testament to their increasing bond, Raina posted a video on his Instagram where Ziva, Gracia and Hinaya are seen playing together.

Raina had on Thursday shared a picture of Gracia and Ziva watching CSK's match highlights.

Earlier, Dhoni shared a video of him drying Ziva's hair. "Game over, had a nice sleep now back to Daddy's duties."

 

Game over, had a nice sleep now back to Daddy's duties

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

Ziva, who has already become internet's darling, was cheering her dad from the stands during CSK's match against Kings XI Punjab. Taking to Instagram, Dhoni posted a short video showing his daughter Ziva asking for a hug from his daddy who was batting at that time.

"When Ziva wanted to give a hug to papa during the match", the video is captioned.

 

When Ziva wanted to give a hug to papa during the match

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

CSK will next host Delhi Daredevils at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Monday April 30

Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket MS Dhoni
