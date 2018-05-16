 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Dances To Dwayne Bravo's 'Champions' Song

Updated: 16 May 2018 13:04 IST

Dwayne Bravo has made waves with his cricket and also his music.

Apart from Ziva and Gracia, many kids hit the dance floor with Dwayne Bravo. © Instagram

West Indies and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is one of the most entertaining players in cricket. From his on-field antics to his off-field music videos, Bravo is quite a famous name in the cricketing arena. He famous 'Champions' song, released in March 2016, has become a victory anthem for many teams. Not just teams, children too love to groove on the song. Ahead of Chennai Super Kings clash against Delhi Daredevils, Bravo sang the 'Champions' song for Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina's daughters Ziva and Gracia.

Apart from Ziva and Gracia, many kids hit the dance floor with Bravo.

Chennai Super Kings uploaded the video and wrote: "Cutest visuals for 'Champion' you'll ever see! #whistlepodu @DJBravo47 #Gracia #Ziva."

Bravo has played 12 matches for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) so far and has scored 133 runs at an average of 66.50. He also has nine wickets to his name.

The West Indian became the first cricketer to take 400 wickets in T20s. He achieved the feat during a match against Hobart Hurricanes in December last year. The all-rounder was representing the Melbourne Renegades in KFC Big Bash League.

Bravo finished the match with figures of five for 28 from his four overs and was adjudged as the player of the match.

Bravo has not played Test cricket in seven years and had not featured in an ODI since 2014.

