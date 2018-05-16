 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo Celebrate Suresh Raina's Daughter's Birthday

Updated: 16 May 2018 11:10 IST

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with Dwayne Bravo turned up to wish Suresh Raina's daughter.

Suresh Raina's daughter Gracia turned two on Wednesday. © Twitter

Chennai Super Kings returned to the IPL after serving a two-year ban. With eight wins and four defeats, the two-time champions Chennai Super Kings are second on the points tally and are edging closer to making the play-offs of the cash-rich league. Ahead of their clash against Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings celebrated Suresh Raina's daughter Gracia's birthday, who turned two on Wednesday. Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with dashing all-rounder Dwayne Bravo turned up to wish Raina's daughter.

Chennai Super Kings uploaded a video on their Twitter handle where Dhoni and Bravo were seen singing Happy Birthday for little Garcia.

Apart from Dhoni and Bravo, Raina's wife and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's wife were also in attendance.

Dhoni led the yellow brigade to two title wins - 2010 and 2012. The former India skipper also captain CSK to two Champions League Twenty 20 (now defunct) wins in 2010 and 2014.

Dhoni is in tremendous form in the ongoing tournament.

He has played 12 matches in the tournament so far and scored 413 runs at an average of 103.25. He has three half-centuries to his name.

Dhoni, who is known for his calm and composed attitude on the field, has smashed 29 sixes in the tournament.

On the other hand, Raina has scored 315 runs in 11 matches at an average of 35.00. He has three half-centuries to his name.

