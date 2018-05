Former India skipper and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an avid dog lover and it is quite evident on social media. His love for dogs was yet again at display after CSK's game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Pune on Sunday. CSK's official Twitter handle shared a 56-second video of a Labrador giving Dhoni a royal salute. "Say bye to your Monday blues with loads of cuteness and a royal salute! #whistlepodu #Thala @msdhoni #yellove", CSK had captioned on their official Twitter account.

Twitterati were quick to appreciate the bonding between both the canine and Dhoni. Dhoni was continuously seen caressing the dog and talking to its caretaker.

Lovely

Dhoni is the king of cricket — Kajal (@Kajal84937493) May 14, 2018

Too cute... — Kushal Biswas (@KushalB50050879) May 14, 2018

Great Mahi Sir — Amardeep (@amar4079) May 14, 2018

Last week, Dhoni was seen giving Prince, a Golden Retriever, a tour of the CSK dressing room. CSK have been playing their home matches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, owing to security concerns in Chennai in the backdrop of protests by various groups for the formation of the Cauvery management board.

In a video posted on the CSK handle, Dhoni along with teammate Deepak Chahar can be seen giving the dog a tour of the CSK dressing room and as soon as they enter, he can be heard saying, "My friend is here".

CSK have qualified for the playoffs and are currently second on the points table with 8 wins from 12 matches. Dhoni has led from the front for Chennai with his stupendous batting display. He has amassed 413 runs in 12 matches and has remained unbeaten eight times. He also boasts of an impressive batting average of 103.25.