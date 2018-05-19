IPL 2018, DD vs CSK: MS Dhoni Disappointed After Chennai Super Kings' Loss To Delhi Daredevils

Disappointed after Chennai Super Kings loss to Delhi Daredevils in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, Delhi on Friday, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni asserted that his team need to pull up their socks in the knockout stages. "Slightly disappointed with the loss but I don't think we could have done much. What I told team is not to look at the points table, take it one game at a time. Keep strengthening what your strengths are, at the same time also strengthen your weaknesses," Dhoni said after the match. Needing 163 runs for a win, the CSK chase never really took off as they fell short by 34 runs against Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Daredevils .

"We also want to improve in certain areas. Apart from the openers, we need to get partnerships in the middle order. We've not used too many batsmen in this tournament so far but anybody can get opportunities from hereon. They need to be mentally ready for this than physically. I think apart from that, we are doing well. If we get our death bowling sorted out, it will be very good. Still have one more game and then into the eliminators (playoffs), so let's see," the skipper said.

On being asked about the death bowling worries, Dhoni said: " We'll try to manage it, that's what the reality is. At the end of the day, you can give 100 different plans to the bowlers, depends on his strength and the conditions. Lot of times, you'll have to shuffle the bowlers according to how the wicket is doing, that's what we'll have to do in the playoffs. Those are the games when you need to be at your best. It includes everybody, anyone can have an off day but if someone can chip in with one or two overs, we can cover it up. That's the real time when everyone has to play as a team".

Despite the loss, CSK, who have already qualified for the play-offs, continue to hold on to the second spot on the IPL table with 16 points.