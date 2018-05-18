 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Bursts Into Laughter During Toss At Ferozshah Kotla. Here's Why

Updated: 18 May 2018 20:59 IST

At the time of the toss, host captain Shreyas Iyer flipped the coin and MS Dhoni could not control his laughter.

The 36-year-old lights up a game with his sheer presence. © BCCI

It would not be an exaggeration to say that there's not even a single dull moment when Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on the field. From pretending to take a nap to scaring Ravindra Jadeja with an attempt to throw the ball at him, the 36-year-old lights up a game with his sheer presence. In an effort to ensure a top-two finish on the Indian Premier League points table, the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are battling it out against Delhi Daredevils at the Ferozshah Kotla stadium. At the time of toss, hosts' captain Shreyas Iyer flipped the coin in the air and Dhoni could not control his laughter. In an unusual instance, the coin flew off Iyer's hand and travelled quite a distance to fall a couple of yards away. Dhoni and presenter Simon Doull were clearly amused and burst into laughter instantly.

Match referee Manu Nayyar then announced that Dhoni has won the toss as the former India skipper opted to field on a cloudy evening with the threat of rain.

"We'll bowl first. It's a difficult ground to contain. It's not very big. There are chances of the wicket deteriorating. That's a chance we have to take. It's important to learn from each game. Every game gives you an opportunity to improve. We don't want to miss the key players when it comes to the knockouts. Lungi comes in for David Willey," the former India skipper said.

It's the last weekend as far as the league stage of the tournament is concerned and almost all the games are of massive significance. The only match that is virtually a dead rubber, is the one tonight as Delhi are already out of the competition. CSK have some motivation though as they've already qualified for the playoffs, but haven't still secured their spot in the top two.

