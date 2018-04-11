 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018 Matches Moved Out Of Chennai, Fan Says 'Worse Than A Break-up'

Updated: 11 April 2018 22:14 IST

All six Indian Premier League matches home matches of Chennai Super Kings have been moved out of the city in view of massive protests by Cauvery activists

CSK fans at the Chepauk stadium © BCCI

All six Indian Premier League (IPL) home matches of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been moved out of the city in view of massive protests by Cauvery activists, said sources in Indian cricket body BCCI. Four cities have been shortlisted for Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) home matches. Of these, Visakhapatnam is the front-runner -- the other three are Thiruvananthapuram, Pune and Rajkot, reported news agency Press Trust of India. The new venue will be announced soon. According to IPL sources, Visakhapatnam is front-runner from among the four cities, the other three being Thiruvananthapuram, Pune and Rajkot.

Committee of Administrator (CoA) Vinod Rai confirmed that the prevailing situation has forced them to explore options.

"We are thinking on the lines of shifting the IPL matches from Chennai. There are four alternative venues that BCCI has kept ready. They are Visakhapatnam, Trivandrum, Pune and Rajkot. CSK can play their matches at these venues," Rai told PTI.

CSK played their first match at home almost after two years, which they won by five wickets. But, the decision to move the matches out of Chepauk has certainly made the fans upset. 

According to information received, CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan is speaking to police authorities and trying to take a stock of the situation.

"There are a lot of options that we are mulling. There is a possibility that our next home match on April 20 against Rajasthan Royals will be an away match in Jaipur. In the meantime, we can decide upon a substitute venue. There are a lot of things that comes under consideration. Ticketing, marketing, entire logistical movements, in stadia. Hopefully, a call will be taken tomorrow," a CSK insider told PTI on Wednesday.

IPL sources says Visakhapatnam is likely to be picked by the CSK management due to logistical reasons.

However, CSK are not playing a home match before April 20 and situation may get better before the clash against Rajasthan Royals.

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla had also spoken to the Union Home Secretary on Tuesday, seeking government intervention in smooth conduct of IPL matches in Chennai.

  • CSK had played their first match at home almost after after two years
  • Vinod Rai said the prevailing situation has forced them to explore option
  • Worse than a break up: CSK fan
