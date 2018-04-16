 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018, Knock Of The Week: Dwayne Bravo's Salvo Pips Andre Russell's Attack

Updated: 16 April 2018 13:57 IST

While there is no denying the sheer power of Andre Russell's assault on CSK, Dwayne Bravo's knock won it for Chennai.

IPL 2018, Knock Of The Week: Dwayne Bravo
IPL 2018: Dwayne Bravo's rescue act earned CSK a win on the opening day against MI. © AFP

The IPL 2018 Week 1 has seen practically everything. Incredible attacks with the bat, some great bowling and some outstanding fielding. But when it comes to the IPL, it is almost always the bat that trumps the ball. Two West Indians were among the top guns with the willow this week, but Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Dwayne Bravo ran away with the top honours even though Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Andre Russell's effort was incredible in its sheer power.

Bravo was instrumental in CSK winning an incredible match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on the very first day of IPL 2018.

The defending champions Mumbai Indians were looking all set to win it as they had CSK on the ropes after scoring a moderate 165 in their innings.

Young Punjab leg-spinner Mayank Markande (3/23) and Hardik Pandya (3/24) had CSK tottering at 118/8, with Kedar Jadhav on the injured list, halfway through the 17th over and it looked like game, set and match for MI.

But Bravo had other ideas. He scored an incredible 60 off 38 balls with the aid of seven sixes and three boundaries as CSK, with Jadhav coming back at the drop of the ninth wicket, pulled off an incredible one-wicket win with one ball to spare.

Bravo was also in the thick of things when CSK beat KKR by five wickets with one ball to spare.

It was in this match that Russell hammered 88 not out off just 36 balls with 11 sixes. But his effort didn't win it for KKR, so the week's honours go to Bravo.

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Dwayne Bravo Andre Russell Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Week 1 of IPL 2018 has seen some scintillating performances
  • Dwayne Bravo's innings vs Mumbai was the standout in Week 1
  • Andre Russell's knock of 88 vs CSK was another highlight
Related Articles
Indian Premier League 2018: Dwayne Bravo Stars As Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians In Thriller
Indian Premier League 2018: Dwayne Bravo Stars As Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians In Thriller
IPL Auction 2018, All-Round Stars: Dwayne Bravo, The Deadly Dancer
IPL Auction 2018, All-Round Stars: Dwayne Bravo, The Deadly Dancer
Big Bash League: Dwayne Bravo Becomes First Cricketer To Scalp 400 Wickets In T20s
Big Bash League: Dwayne Bravo Becomes First Cricketer To Scalp 400 Wickets In T20s
Dwayne Bravo Doubtful of Return to West Indies Cricket Team
Dwayne Bravo Doubtful of Return to West Indies Cricket Team
Pakistan Super League: Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir Among Top Draws For Players Draft
Pakistan Super League: Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir Among Top Draws For Players Draft
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.