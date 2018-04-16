 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Wreaks Havoc On Kings XI Punjab With A Bad Back, Twitter Goes Ballistic

Updated: 16 April 2018 11:20 IST

MS Dhoni produced one the finest innings of his IPL career, almost getting CSK over the line vs KXIP -- all this with a back injury.

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Wreaks Havoc On Kings XI Punjab With A Bad Back, Twitter Goes Ballistic
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni received medical attention after suffering a back injury during the match vs KXIP. © AFP

MS Dhoni on Sunday turned back the clock and how. The former India captain produced one of the most scintillating innings of his IPL career and almost got Chennai Super Kings over the line against Kings XI Punjab -- all this with a bad back that severely hampered his movements. Dhoni smashed 79 not out off just 44 balls to take CSK to the brink of one of most unlikeliest of wins but it wasn't to be as Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohit Sharma just about held his nerves in the final over to lead his team to a narrow four-run win at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Dhoni's miraculous innings where he hit five sixes and six fours almost stunned the home fans. The Indian superstar received treatment from the CSK physio after injuring his back while taking a quick double.

Dhoni was in visible pain, clutching his back several times while running between the wickets. However, that didn't stop the wicketkeeper-batsman from thrashing the Punjab bowlers all over the park.

Former stars, fans were left stunned by Dhoni's brilliant innings and came in their numbers to praise the Indian legend.

Powered by Chris Gayle's 63 off 33 balls, Kings XI Punjab posted a formidable 197 for seven on the board after being put into bat. Wickets tumbled early in the chase for CSK as Shane Watson (11) and Murali Vijay (12) departed without making much of a contribution.

Ambati Rayudu sparkled a bit and his 35-ball 49 managed to keep CSK in the hunt. He was joined by MS Dhoni after Sam Billings (9) was trapped plumb in front of the stumps by Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin in the seventh over.

CSK were in more than a spot of bother at 56 for three in 6.4 overs. Dhoni took his time initially as Rayudu played the role of the aggressor. But while taking a quick double, the CSK skipper injured his back and needed medical attention.

After a few painkillers and a back rub, Dhoni returned to the action. However, soon after, things went from bad to worse for CSK as the in-form Rayudu was sent packing by Ashwin's inch-perfect throw.

With Jadeja struggling to get the Punjab bowlers away, the onus fell on Dhoni with asking rate climbing to 19 per over.

When all looked lost for CSK, Dhoni started his onslaught on the Punjab bowlers, who looked short on ideas on how to stop the barrage coming their way.

Needing 17 off the final over, Mohit Sharma decided to bowl wide yorkers and the strategy did the trick. Dhoni, unable to stretch properly due to his bad back, could not make the much-needed connections on the three balls and that proved to be the difference.

Dhoni finished things off with a six but it came a tad bit late as CSK tasted their first defeat of IPL 2018.

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab MS Dhoni Mohit Sharma Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni scored 79 off 44 balls with a bad back
  • CSk lost to KXIP by four runs in Mohali
  • Twitter hailed Dhoni for his onslaught against Punjab
Related Articles
Indian Premier League 2018: MS Dhoni
Indian Premier League 2018: MS Dhoni's Fifty In Vain As Chennai Super Kings Lose To Kings XI Punjab
Indian Premier League 2018: Confident Chennai Super Kings To Face Kings XI Punjab
Indian Premier League 2018: Confident Chennai Super Kings To Face Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2018 Matches Moved Out Of Chennai, Fan Says
IPL 2018 Matches Moved Out Of Chennai, Fan Says 'Worse Than A Break-up'
BCCI Picks Four Stand-By Cities For Chennai Super Kings
BCCI Picks Four Stand-By Cities For Chennai Super Kings' Home Matches Due To Cauvery Turmoil
IPL 2018: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Happy To Be Back At Chepauk Stadium
IPL 2018: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Happy To Be Back At Chepauk Stadium
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.