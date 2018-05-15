IPL: Shane Warne Tweets Farewell Message Ahead Of Crucial KKR vs RR Match

Rajasthan Royals team mentor Shane Warne has tweeted a farewell message of the franchise's crucial match with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Tuesday. "Thankyou to the @rajasthanroyals team for allowing me to join the RR family in this years #IPL ! I've enjoyed every minute & made many new friends too. What a last game to be involved in, just happens to be the biggest game of the IPL so far. Come on boys, you've got this !!!!" the tweet read.

Warne was supposed to go back to Australia earlier, but the Rajasthan Royals team management had insisted that he stick around for the critical match with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rajasthan Royals are placed at the 4th position on the IPL 2018 Points Table, below KKR on run-rate and just ahead of Kings XI Punjab.

Tuesday's match at Eden will be a critical one as it will more or less decide the Rajasthan franchise's fate in IPL 2018.

RR had posted a vital win over Mumbai Indians in their last match, at a stage when they were looking like going down. That win gave them a lifeline which they would like consolidate on with a win over KKR.

Rajasthan Royals have another match left in the IPL 2018 league stage, against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 19, but things may be out of their hands by then, so the match with KKR is of vital importance.