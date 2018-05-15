IPL Live Score, KKR vs RR: Kolkata Face Rajasthan In Battle For Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as both teams look to gain an advantage in the race for the IPL 2018 playoffs. Both KKR and RR are on 12 points and both teams have two matches remaining. A loss for either team could be disastrous in their bid to reach the playoffs with the likes of Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore not too far behind. While KKR have been inconsistent throughout IPL 2018, Rajasthan have gathered some momentum in the last few matches with Jos Buttler leading the team's charge. ( Live Scorecard )

Down after back-to-back defeats, KKR bounced back with a bang in their previous match, posting the fourth highest total of the IPL -- 245/6 -- to down Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs. From being on the verge of elimination, RR too have returned to the reckoning with a hat-trick of wins, thanks to the imperious form of Buttler who was adjudged man-of-the-match in all the three victories. The RR opener struck an unbeaten 94 to seal an easy seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. This was the English wicketkeeper-batsman's fifth consecutive half-century -- an IPL record jointly held with Virender Sehwag.

His scores in the last five innings read 67, 51, 82, 95 not out, 94 not out and Buttler along with all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has played in different positions in the batting order, will be the two major threats for KKR. Half of KKR's battle will be won if the Dinesh Karthik-led side can dismiss the English duo cheaply. The skipper will look to go all out with their spin attack to exploit their weakness. That skipper Ajinkya Rahane is in the middle of a lean patch will augur well for the KKR team who will look to conclude their last home match of the round robin league on a high.

With the Eden Gardens slated to host Eliminator and Playoff Two, KKR may have a chance to play again at home if they can finish in third or fouth position in the IPL 2018 points table. KKR batting look a force with the likes of Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik and youngster Shubman Gill -- all in fine form. Narine slammed 75 off 36 balls, while Karthik smashed a 23-ball 50 in their big total in Indore.

With his exploits with both bat and ball, Narine has emerged as the most valuable player for KKR and the Trinidadian will once again look to play a key role. Narine's battle with Buttler will be one of the key contests of the game. Skipper Karthik has quietly done his job in the batting and averages a healthy 46.37 (371 runs) and he too will eye a good show with the bat. Nothing much separates the teams in terms of head to head (7-7) count and it seems another mouth-watering contest might be on the cards.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.

